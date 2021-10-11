The following are the top/expected stories at 2130 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL Eliminator between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-FOOT-CHHETRI I hope to keep playing and scoring in foreseeable future: Chhetri after equalling Pele By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Indian talisman Sunil Chhetri says he hopes to continue playing and scoring goals for the country in the ''foreseeable future'', his battle-hardened body getting a booster dose in the form of a landmark 77th international strike that drew him level with King Pele.

SPO-BOX-IND-LD COACHES Return of the legends: Devendro, Suranjoy back in Indian boxing team, as coaches By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Commonwealth Games medal-winners M Suranjoy Singh and L Devendro Singh, whose stellar boxing careers were cut short by injuries, have been roped in as coaches for men by the national federation ahead of this month's world championships.

SPO-FOOT-IND What ails Indian football? Amid underwhelming results, time to shun top-down approach By Abhishek Hore New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The national team's performance is often a fair reflection of any sport's growth in a country. By that yardstick, it won't be an exaggeration to say that Indian football has regressed in recent times.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-SHAW Dhoni is something different, says awestruck Shaw Dubai, Oct 11 (PTI) Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw is in awe of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's finishing abilities and considers himself lucky to have got a chance to watch the legendary Chennai Super Kings captain, who steered his team to the IPL final with a brilliant cameo here. SPO-HOCK-AWARDS-FIH-CEO Winners would have remained same without fans' participation: FIH CEO on Indians sweeping hockey awards Lausanne, Oct 11 (PTI) The International Hockey Federation (FIH) will create a task force to work on its global awards selection process that caused ''anger'' and ''disappointment'' this year but its CEO Thierry Weil has asserted that the winners -- all of them Indians -- wouldn't have been different even without fans' votes.

SPO-ARCHERY-IND-TEAM-ASIAN Surekha and Verma to lead India's charge at Asian Archery Championship New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) World Championship silver medallists Abhishek Verma and Vennam Jyothi Surekha were on Monday named in India's squad for the upcoming Asian Championship in Dhaka.

SPO-BAD-IND India blank Netherlands 5-0 in Thomas Cup Aarhus (Denmark), Oct 11 (PTI) The Indian men's badminton team blanked lower-ranked Netherlands 5-0 in its opening Group C tie to make a winning start at the Thomas Cup Final here.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-DC-PONTING-FLEMING Dhoni is one of the great finishers of the game, says DC coach Ponting Dubai, Oct 11 (PTI) Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting was awestruck by Mahendra Singh Dhoni's cool demeanour under pressure, describing the legendary Chennai Super Kings skipper as one of the greatest finishers of the game.

SPO-CRI-SILVERWOOD-ASHES-INDIA We will look at how India went about their business in Australia: England coach Silverwood London, Oct 11 (PTI) England's head coach Chris Silverwood says his team will look to take a cue from India's game plan, which saw the visitors script a stunning, come-from-behind Test series triumph in Australia earlier this year, when they face their traditional rivals in the upcoming Ashes.

SPO-CRI-ASHES-HOCKLEY CA working actively to keep Perth Test, families of players also to be allowed: Hockley Sydney, Oct 11 (PTI) Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley on Monday said the board is ''working actively and constructively'' to ensure the final Ashes Test takes place in Perth while also insisting that families of the players will be allowed to make the trip to the Western Australian city.

SPO-SHOOT-IND-JUNIOR-WORLDS Junior Shooting Worlds: India finish on top with 43 medals New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) India won a whopping 43 medals, including 17 gold, to finish on top of the pecking order in the just-concluded ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima.

SPO-GOLF-IND-ESPANA Sharma finishes season's best tied third in Madrid, Rafa grabs title Madrid, Oct 11 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma produced his best performance of the year with a final-round five-under 66 to sign off tied third at the ACCIONA Open de Espana that placed him in the top-60 of the Race to Dubai standings.

SPO-CRI-IND-COACH-MOODY Tom Moody interested in coaching Indian team: Report Sydney, Oct 11 (PTI) Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody is expected to apply for the high profile job of Indian cricket team's next head coach for a fourth time, following the conclusion of the upcoming T20 World Cup, according to a media report.

SPO-GOLF-LAHIRI-SHRINERS Lahiri finishes disappointing 64th as Sungjae Im takes the title at Shriners Las Vegas, Oct 11 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri was unable to build on a superb start, finishing a disappointing 64th after a final round 71 at the Shriners Children's Open on the PGA Tour.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-HASARANGA-CHAMEERA RCB release Hasaranga, Chameera from bio-bubble Dubai, Oct 11 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday released all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Dushmantha Chameera from the team's bio-bubble to join the Sri Lankan squad ahead of its T20 World Cup qualifiers next week. SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-KOHLI Qualifiers and Eliminators are terms coined to create more pressure, says Kohli Sharjah, Oct 11 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli feels ''Qualifiers and Eliminators'' are terms coined simply to create more pressure and insists that his side is capable of winning two more games to reach the IPL final.

SPO-FOOT-WC-U17-MASCOT FIFA unveils Ibha - official mascot of U-17 2022 Women's World Cup New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) World football body, FIFA on Monday unveiled the official mascot of the U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 -- Ibha -- an Asiatic lioness representing women power.

