Left Menu

Soccer-I commit a crime every time I pick a team, says Southgate

"It wasn't a friendly (against Andorra) the other night, there were qualification points at stake and I was really pleased with the quality of the performance as well as the application." Southgate said the Nations League showcased the high standard of international games during major tournaments but expressed reservations about adding more matches to the calendar in the form of FIFA's proposed biennial World Cup.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 22:40 IST
Soccer-I commit a crime every time I pick a team, says Southgate
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

England manager Gareth Southgate said the strong competition for places in his squad gives him a selection headache every time he picks a team, as he prepares to field a heavily rotated side for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Hungary. Southgate also praised England's performance after they eased to a 5-0 victory over Andorra on Saturday and moved a step closer to guaranteeing their spot in next year's World Cup finals in Qatar.

England, top of Group I with 19 points from seven games, will take on fourth-placed Hungary at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. "There will be changes. We've got a very strong squad, and we want the squad to feel involved. It is important they know their value and can contribute," Southgate told a news conference on Monday.

"I have a headache and commit a crime every time I pick a team. We have such strong competition for places; there were lots of players who did their own confidence and reputation the world of good the other day and that is pleasing to see. "It wasn't a friendly (against Andorra) the other night, there were qualification points at stake and I was really pleased with the quality of the performance as well as the application."

Southgate said the Nations League showcased the high standard of international games during major tournaments but expressed reservations about adding more matches to the calendar in the form of FIFA's proposed biennial World Cup. "I don't know how far things have progressed. There seemed to be a lot of things not in the original proposal I was shown, it is hard to keep track," Southgate said.

"We all want high level games, the Nations League showed the quality and that is exactly what we want to be involved in. But you can't keep just adding to the calendar."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021