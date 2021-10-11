Left Menu

Commonwealth Games-Only two compulsory sports as Games set for major revamp

Athletics and Swimming would be afforded protected status due to their historical place in the programme, popularity, para(sport) inclusion and gender balance, the CFG said in a statement https://thecgf.com/news/new-games-roadmap-deliver-excitement-and-innovation-future-hosts-and-sports on Monday. "As part of an ongoing consultation with International Federations, there are ambitions for a revised Sport Programme to provide hosts with more flexibility to choose from a wider list of core sports," the statement read.

Reuters | Updated: 11-10-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 11-10-2021 23:00 IST
Commonwealth Games-Only two compulsory sports as Games set for major revamp

Athletics and Swimming are set to be the only compulsory sports at future Commonwealth Games under a proposed "strategic roadmap" to give hosts more flexibility, increase the event's appeal and drive down costs. Next year's Games scheduled to be held in Birmingham from July 28 to Aug. 8 will feature 19 sports, but the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has recommended that "approximately 15 sports" feature at future Games from the 2026 event onwards.

The CGF is still searching for a host city for the 2026 Games despite an announcement initially being planned for 2019. Athletics and Swimming would be afforded protected status due to their historical place in the programme, popularity, para(sport) inclusion and gender balance, the CFG said in a statement https://thecgf.com/news/new-games-roadmap-deliver-excitement-and-innovation-future-hosts-and-sports on Monday.

"As part of an ongoing consultation with International Federations, there are ambitions for a revised Sport Programme to provide hosts with more flexibility to choose from a wider list of core sports," the statement read. "This will now include disciplines that have previously been listed as optional sports such as T20 cricket, beach volleyball and 3x3 basketball.

"This will allow hosts the ability to propose entirely new sports, relevant to their nation or culture, to enhance cultural showcasing and community engagement." The CWG added there would be no requirement for future hosts to have an athletes' village, instead encouraging alternative solutions to reduce costs.

"Our Games need to adapt, evolve and modernise to ensure we continue to maintain our relevance and prestige across the Commonwealth," CFG president Louise Martin said. "Our next step is to work closely with our International Federation partners to ensure they can contribute to the vision and direction of the Roadmap in order to underpin the future of the Games."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells; Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Schwartzman survives scare, Muguruza sent packin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 curbs; U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitors and more

Health News Roundup: 'Blood, sweat, no beers': Sydney set to ease COVID-19 c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021