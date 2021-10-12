Soccer-Germany qualify for the 2022 World Cup with win in North Macedonia

Germany qualified for the 2022 World Cup after crushing North Macedonia 4-0 on Monday to secure the top spot in their qualifying Group J with two games to spare.

Two second half goals from Timo Werner and one each from Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala lifted Germany to 21 points, with Romania in second place on 13 and two games remaining.

All group winners automatically qualify for the tournament in Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)