Tennis-Schwartzman downs Evans in Indian Wells third round, Kerber advances

Evans, who reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open last month, fought back from 5-2 down to win the first set and maintained the momentum to break the Argentine 11th seed's serve in the opening game of the second. But Schwartzman roared back to convert four of six break points in the second set to level the match.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 03:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 03:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Diego Schwartzman sent Briton Dan Evans packing 5-7 6-4 6-0 and 10th seed Angelique Kerber held on to defeat Daria Kasatkina 6-2 1-6 6-4 in third-round action at Indian Wells on Monday. Evans, who reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open last month, fought back from 5-2 down to win the first set and maintained the momentum to break the Argentine 11th seed's serve in the opening game of the second.

But Schwartzman roared back to convert four of six break points in the second set to level the match. Evans never regained his footing as Schwartzman dropped just two first-serve points in the third set. Kerber came out on top in a see-saw contest where she dropped the second set after winning just 11 of 28 first serve points. The German fended off double break point to close out the match.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

