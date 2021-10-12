Left Menu

Soccer-Gudjohnsens make it a family affair in Iceland win over Lichtenstein

Nine minutes later Sveinn teed Andri up to fire home the fourth and final goal of the game but, despite the result and the family's joy, Iceland remain second from bottom of the six-team group on eight points with two games left.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 03:26 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 03:21 IST
Soccer-Gudjohnsens make it a family affair in Iceland win over Lichtenstein
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Brothers Sveinn Aron and Andri Gudjohnsen combined for a late goal in Iceland's 4-0 World Cup qualifying Group J win over Liechtenstein on Monday to continue the family's rich goalscoring tradition in the island's national side. Their father Eidur is the country's joint top scorer with 26 international goals. He came off the bench to replace his father Arnor, who netted 14 goals in 73 internationals, when making his debut in 1996 but the two never played together.

However, his sons got that chance on Monday as older brother Sveinn Aron (23) came on in the 65th minute with the score at 2-0 and the hosts added another with a second penalty for Albert Gudmundsson before Andri (19) joined the fray in the 80th. Nine minutes later Sveinn teed Andri up to fire home the fourth and final goal of the game but, despite the result and the family's joy, Iceland remain second from bottom of the six-team group on eight points with two games left.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
4
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 saw 55% growth in new sellers

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 saw 55% growth in new sellers

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021