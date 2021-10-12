Soccer-Gudjohnsens make it a family affair in Iceland win over Lichtenstein

Brothers Sveinn Aron and Andri Gudjohnsen combined for a late goal in Iceland's 4-0 World Cup qualifying Group J win over Liechtenstein on Monday to continue the family's rich goalscoring tradition in the island's national side. Their father Eidur is the country's joint top scorer with 26 international goals. He came off the bench to replace his father Arnor, who netted 14 goals in 73 internationals, when making his debut in 1996 but the two never played together.

However, his sons got that chance on Monday as older brother Sveinn Aron (23) came on in the 65th minute with the score at 2-0 and the hosts added another with a second penalty for Albert Gudmundsson before Andri (19) joined the fray in the 80th. Nine minutes later Sveinn teed Andri up to fire home the fourth and final goal of the game but, despite the result and the family's joy, Iceland remain second from bottom of the six-team group on eight points with two games left.

