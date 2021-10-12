NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden sent emails that used misogynistic and homophobic language over several years and mocked efforts by the league to be more inclusive, the New York Times reported on Monday. A league source confirmed the accuracy of the Times report to Reuters and said the emails had been uncovered by the NFL and presented to commissioner Roger Goodell last week.

The emails used misogynistic and homophobic language to mock the drafting of a gay player in 2014, the hiring of women referees, tolerance for player protests aimed at promoting racial justice and the league's emphasis on reducing concussions, the report said. He also referred to Goodell using a homophobic slur, it added.

The emails came to the NFL's attention during a review of workplace misconduct at the Washington Football Team that was completed this summer. Gruden's emails were sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, and others while Gruden was working as an analyst for ESPN, the report said.

The league source said the NFL sent the emails to the Raiders and officials were waiting for the team to review them with Gruden. The Raiders did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Gruden could not be reached for comment.

On Friday the NFL called an email by the Super Bowl winning coach in 2011 that included a racist slur directed at NFL Players Association (NFLPA) chief DeMaurice Smith, who is Black, "abhorrent". Gruden, who is white and who was working as a television pundit at the time, said he regretted the email but said he did not have "a blade of racism" in him.

