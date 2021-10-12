IPL 2021: Was my day and I made best use of it, says Narine

Left Menu

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine, who starred with both the ball and bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, said it was his day and he made the best use of it in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match.

Morgan and Narine celebrate a wicket (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine, who starred with both the ball and bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday, said it was his day and he made the best use of it in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match. Narine stole the show as KKR beat RCB in Eliminator in Sharjah on Monday. KKR had promoted Narine up the order and he whacked three sixes to help his side get over the 100-run mark.

"Any good performance in a match-winning game is always good. Today was my day and made the best use of it. All wickets I enjoy. I'm not that close to what I was before but I'm getting there," Narine told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation. "Hard work is paying off. Always get some heartbeats before the game. But cool and calm during the game. Prefer to have the ball in hand which you can control," he added.

With the ball, Narine picked four wickets as he dimissed RCB skipper Virat Kohli, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell and AB De Villiers. KKR will now square off against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 and the winner of that match will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

