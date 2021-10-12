Left Menu

IPL 2021: Russell has Grade 2 hamstring tear, reveals Eoin Morgan

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan revealed that Andre Russell has a Grade 2 hamstring tear and the all-rounder is working hard with the medical team to be fully fit for Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

ANI | Sharjah | Updated: 12-10-2021 09:22 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 09:22 IST
IPL 2021: Russell has Grade 2 hamstring tear, reveals Eoin Morgan
KKR all-rounder Andre Russell (Photo: KKR Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan revealed that Andre Russell has a Grade 2 hamstring tear and the all-rounder is working hard with the medical team to be fully fit for Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Sunil Narine stole the show as KKR beat RCB in Eliminator in Sharjah on Monday. After the match, Morgan said KKR will take a decision on Russell's availability on how the all-rounder presents himself on Tuesday.

"Andre has a Grade 2 hamstring tear, and it's only been a couple of weeks since that injury. He has worked incredibly hard along with our medical team with intensive rehabilitation to try and get himself back on the park," Morgan said in the post-match press conference. "We only have 48 hours before the next game. So we'll have to take that decision (on whether he is fit to play) based on how he presents himself tomorrow (Tuesday) and the next day," he added.

KKR had won two games in the IPL 2021 during the first half but the side came back with strong performances in the UAE leg to qualify for the playoffs. "In the first phase of the tournament, we were still trying to implement Buzz's (Brendon McCullum) mantra of trying to play positive, aggressive cricket. In the first phase it didn't quite happen," said Morgan.

"Throughout this second phase, people have turned up with a different motivation and drive to try and play the aggressive brand of cricket." "Our bowlers have shown us the way - how to be aggressive with the ball in trying to take wickets and identifying when to hold back and be a little bit more defensive. That's led the way with our batting as well," he signed off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021