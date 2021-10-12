Left Menu

CONMEBOL boss wants suspended Brazil v Argentina played out

The president of CONMEBOL wants the suspended World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina to be played out. They should have been in quarantine.CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domnguez said, We believe that matches should be decided on the pitch, in an interview to radio station 970 AM on Monday.

PTI | Asuncion | Updated: 12-10-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 09:23 IST
CONMEBOL boss wants suspended Brazil v Argentina played out
CONMEBOL logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Paraguay

The president of CONMEBOL wants the suspended World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina to be played out. FIFA has yet to decide what to do with the match. The September 5 match in Sao Paulo was suspended after seven minutes when Brazilian health officials walked onto the pitch to remove four England-based Argentina players who didn't comply with coronavirus restrictions. They should have been in quarantine.

CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez said, ''We believe that matches should be decided on the pitch,'' in an interview to radio station 970 AM on Monday. He added the fate of the qualifier was not up for his organization to decide. Argentina's foursome — Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia and Tottenham's Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero — are under investigation by Brazilian authorities for allegedly providing false information upon arrival. Britain is on Brazil's red list for COVID-19 risks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021