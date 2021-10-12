CONMEBOL boss wants suspended Brazil v Argentina played out
The president of CONMEBOL wants the suspended World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina to be played out. They should have been in quarantine.CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domnguez said, We believe that matches should be decided on the pitch, in an interview to radio station 970 AM on Monday.
- Country:
- Paraguay
The president of CONMEBOL wants the suspended World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina to be played out. FIFA has yet to decide what to do with the match. The September 5 match in Sao Paulo was suspended after seven minutes when Brazilian health officials walked onto the pitch to remove four England-based Argentina players who didn't comply with coronavirus restrictions. They should have been in quarantine.
CONMEBOL president Alejandro Domínguez said, ''We believe that matches should be decided on the pitch,'' in an interview to radio station 970 AM on Monday. He added the fate of the qualifier was not up for his organization to decide. Argentina's foursome — Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia and Tottenham's Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero — are under investigation by Brazilian authorities for allegedly providing false information upon arrival. Britain is on Brazil's red list for COVID-19 risks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cricket-England's Moeen set to retire from tests - reports
Soccer-Son, Hwang named in South Korea's World Cup qualifying squad
Selection not in my hand: Harshal on not making World Cup squad
Ireland beat Scotland to book penultimate U19 World Cup spot
Cricket-England all-rounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from tests