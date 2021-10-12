Left Menu

Boxing-Beaten Wilder has no plans to retire, says trainer

Deontay Wilder has no plans to retire, the American boxer's trainer Malik Scott said, after he was knocked out by Briton Tyson Fury in their WBC heavyweight world championship fight on Saturday. Fury is a legend, one of the best in the heavyweight division in any era, and it's the same about Deontay."

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 10:59 IST
Boxing-Beaten Wilder has no plans to retire, says trainer
Image Credit: Flickr

Deontay Wilder has no plans to retire, the American boxer's trainer Malik Scott said, after he was knocked out by Briton Tyson Fury in their WBC heavyweight world championship fight on Saturday. Fury (31-0-1) weathered the early storm to outbox Wilder and landed the decisive blow in the 11th round to close out their trilogy and remain the undefeated lineal champion.

"Deontay has set his family financially secure so he doesn't have to fight to make a living," Scott told iFL TV. "But retiring is not in his plans at all and not something we've discussed."

Scott said Wilder (42-2-1) deserved to have more high-level fights and be involved in main events. "Deontay was great on Saturday, but Fury was even greater -- it was a great night of boxing for the heavyweight division," he added.

"You have to give Fury credit for having a good chin and getting up. Fury is a legend, one of the best in the heavyweight division in any era, and it's the same about Deontay."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021