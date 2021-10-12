Soccer-Mount says Euro 2020 isolation had impact on COVID vaccine decision

England midfielder Mason Mount said missing a game at the European Championship after having to self-isloate had an impact on his decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Mount and Ben Chilwell were told to self-isolate after the pair were deemed close contacts with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive during the tournament.

Mount had started England's opening two games of the tournament but had to sit out their 1-0 win over the Czech Republic and was then an unused substitute in the 2-0 victory over Germany in the round of 16. "I'm double vaccinated now," Mount told reporters before England's World Cup qualifier against Hungary later on Tuesday.

"Going through that experience, missing the game -- a top, top game -- did have an effect on my decision." England manager Southgate said last week he is unsure how many players in his squad were fully vaccinated.

"I don't think you can force anyone to get it. For players, it's down to their decision how they feel about it," Mount said. "But for me, going through that experience, it did make me want to get it and get it quite quickly."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)