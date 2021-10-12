Left Menu

T20 WC: Mahmudullah to miss Bangladesh's first warm-up game due to 'slight back pain'

Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah will miss his team's first warm-up match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday due to "slight back pain".

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:40 IST
T20 WC: Mahmudullah to miss Bangladesh's first warm-up game due to 'slight back pain'
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Bangladesh T20I skipper Mahmudullah will miss his team's first warm-up match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday due to "slight back pain". Bangladesh selector Habibul Bashar said the team doesn't want to take any "risks" now ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"[Mahmudullah] has a slight back pain. He won't have time to rest during the tournament when there will be back-to-back matches. So we are not taking any risks now," ESPNcricinfo quoted Bashar as saying. "He will not play tomorrow's match; we will give him a bit of time. He is a seasoned player, so he can recover with a bit of rest, and prepare for the tournament," he added.

Bangladesh will open their campaign in the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 against Scotland at the Oman Cricket Academy ground in Muscat on October 17. Speaking about the conditions in Oman, Bashar said, "The wickets are fresh in Oman. It hasn't held a lot of matches. They are true wickets. The bowlers get good purchase, and it is good for batting. Spinners won't get much turn. There's considerable dew in the evenings, so that was also important information for us."

Bangladesh and 2014 champions Sri Lanka feature in Round 1 along with Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands Oman, PNG and Scotland in the seventh edition of the tournament. The T20 World Cup gets underway from October 17 with Oman locking horns with Papua New Guinea (PNG). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021