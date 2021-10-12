Left Menu

IPL 2021: Just playing my actual game and trying to get team the win, says KKR spinner Narine

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine revealed his intentions after he starred with both bat and ball against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Eliminator on Monday.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine revealed his intentions after he starred with both bat and ball against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Eliminator on Monday. Narine stole the show as KKR beat RCB in Sharjah. Having spun a web with the ball, the mystery spinner was then promoted up the order and he whacked three sixes to help his side get back in the chase after the team lost a couple of wickets.

Narine said his plan was to score quick runs and seal the win against RCB. "I was just playing my actual game and trying to get the team the win as quick as possible. It luckily worked out today and hope it works out in the coming games as well," said the West Indies spinner. "The wickets suited our bowlers and it was slow and spun a little and that's what helped us in the game," he added.

Meanwhile, Andre Russell also lauded Narine for his game-changing performance in the match. "You hit three sixes that changed the momentum and that's what KKR got going into the bucking of the game," said the West Indies all-rounder. "You even got four wickets including the three main fish. How does it feel?" he asked.

Responding to this, Narine said, "It was a good feeling of getting wickets especially when you get the important guys of the team and especially the three batsmen they have. It's good that it worked out today and hope it continues." KKR will now square off against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday and the winner of that match will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash on Friday. (ANI)

