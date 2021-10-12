Left Menu

Angelo Mathews open to play for Sri Lanka again: Report

Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews might return to play for his country after making himself available for selection.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 12-10-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 12:21 IST
Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Former Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews might return to play for his country after making himself available for selection. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Mathews had communicated his intentions via mail to Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the board will take a final decision on the matter on Tuesday.

The all-rounder had refused to sign tour contracts offered by the apex body of Sri Lanka following a tussle between the board and players. After this, Mathews and compatriot Dimuth Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal were also dropped from Sri Lanka white-ball squad.

By the time, Sri Lanka contract row was solved in August, Mathews had ruled himself out of selection as per the report in ESPNcricinfo. Meanwhile, speaking about the upcoming T20 World Cup, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando and Akila Dananjaya have been included in the final squad by Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka will play in two ICC-organised World Cup warm-up games, on Tuesday and Thursday before commencing its T20 World Cup campaign. Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka - Captain, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva - Vice Captain, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando (ANI)

