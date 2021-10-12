Left Menu

Cricket-Ireland's Hunter is youngest international centurion on 16th birthday

Ireland's Amy Hunter celebrated her 16th birthday by becoming the youngest player to score an international century, as she guided her team to an 85-run victory over Zimbabwe in their women's one-day game at Harare.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 12:54 IST
Cricket-Ireland's Hunter is youngest international centurion on 16th birthday

Ireland's Amy Hunter celebrated her 16th birthday by becoming the youngest player to score an international century, as she guided her team to an 85-run victory over Zimbabwe in their women's one-day game at Harare. Ireland reached 312-3 in their 50 overs on Monday thanks to Hunter's unbeaten 121 off 127 deliveries, a knock that included eight fours. Zimbabwe managed 227-8 in reply as the visitors claimed a 3-1 series victory.

Belfast schoolgirl Hunter eclipsed India's Mithali Raj, who held the record after her unbeaten 114 against Ireland in a one-day international (ODI) in June 1999 at the age of 16 years and 205 days, according to ESPNCricinfo. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi is the youngest man to score an international century. He had hit 102 runs against Sri Lanka in an ODI in 1996 at the age of 16 years and 217 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021