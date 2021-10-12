Sports News Roundup: Boxing-Beaten Wilder has no plans to retire, says trainer; Tennis-Top seed Pliskova, defending champion Andreescu lose at Indian Wells and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Boxing-Beaten Wilder has no plans to retire, says trainer

Deontay Wilder has no plans to retire, the American boxer's trainer Malik Scott said, after he was knocked out by Briton Tyson Fury in their WBC heavyweight world championship fight on Saturday. Fury (31-0-1) weathered the early storm to outbox Wilder and landed the decisive blow in the 11th round to close out their trilogy and remain the undefeated lineal champion.

Tennis-Top seed Pliskova, defending champion Andreescu lose at Indian Wells

Big servers Karolina Pliskova, Bianca Andreescu, and Reilly Opelka saw their most potent weapon neutralized by strong desert winds on Monday as they all crashed out of Indian Wells. The biggest upset of the day came when tournament lucky loser Beatriz Haddad Maia, ranked 115 in the world, defeated top seed Pliskova 6-3 7-5 in a match where service holds were rare as wind gusts reached 40 miles per hour.

Olympics-Korea short track champion Shim barred from training with teammates

South Korea's double Olympic short track gold medallist Shim Suk-hee has been excluded from training with the national team amid a probe into text messages she sent during the 2018 Games that suggested she may have intended to take down a teammate. An online newspaper last week revealed messages exchanged between Shim and a coach during the Games in which she ridiculed her teammate Choi Min-Jeong and said she might try to create a "female Steven Bradbury" if things were not going her way.

Soccer-Germany book World Cup spot but still have work to do until finals

Germany are on the right track ahead of next year's World Cup in Qatar after on Monday becoming the first European nation to qualify, but the players know there is still considerable work to be done to reach a world-class level. The four-time world champions crushed North Macedonia 4-0 to secure top spot in Group J with two games left to play, as they look to make amends for their shock 2018 World Cup first-round exit and their Round of 16 elimination at this year's Euros.

NBA-Jordan backs league's COVID-19 vaccination stance

Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan said he is a "firm believer in science" and that he backed the National Basketball Association's (NBA) stance on COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the new season starting on Oct. 19 The NBA has said unvaccinated players must comply with a long list of restrictions to play in games and take part in team activities such as practice.

Motor racing-Don't expect me to be polite and calm on radio, says Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton said he was not furious with his team after their pit strategy cost him a podium finish at Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix, saying his anger over the radio came from the heat of the moment while jostling for position. The seven-times world champion, who started 11th on the grid due to engine penalties, was running in third place when he was told to pit for a tire change, against his wishes of staying out in a bid to catch up with Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Tennis-Medvedev overcomes Krajinovic to set up Dimitrov clash at Indian Wells

U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev reached the fourth round at Indian Wells with a 6-2 7-6(1) victory over Serbia's Filip Krajinovic on Monday and said he was pleased to reach 50 wins this season. The top-seeded Russian took to the court following a long rain delay and wasted no time in showing the kind of form that earned him a maiden Grand Slam title last month, going 4-0 up before taking the opening set.

NFL-Raiders's Gruden resigns after anti-gay, sexist comments in emails

Jon Gruden said on Monday he has resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the New York Times reported he had used racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language in emails over several years. The emails mocked the drafting of a gay player in 2014, the hiring of women referees, tolerance for player protests aimed at promoting racial justice, and the league's emphasis on reducing concussions, the Times reported earlier on Monday.

Motor racing-COVID-19 stance could rule F1 medical car driver out of races

Formula One medical car driver Alan van der Merwe risks missing more races, after his absence from Sunday's Turkish Grand Prix, due to his decision not to get vaccinated for COVID-19. Van der Merwe, 41, and F1 doctor Ian Roberts tested positive independently for the coronavirus ahead of the race and did not travel to Istanbul, with the FIA's Formula E crew standing in.

Swimming-FINA to establish integrity unit as part of reforms

The International Swimming Federation (FINA) said on Monday it would set up an integrity unit as part a number of reforms to improve the governance, transparency and culture of the organisation. FINA's Reform Committee published a report recommending changes to address concerns over the governing body's operational independence and possible conflicts of interest in handling anti-doping violations.

