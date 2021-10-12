Left Menu

IPL 2021: I suppose Delhi Capitals will love to see Rabada back in form, says Lara

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara feels the dearth of wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has made Kagiso Rabada anxious.

12-10-2021
Nortje, Rabada and Steve Smith (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara feels the dearth of wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has made Kagiso Rabada anxious. Rabada was the star performer in IPL 2020 for Delhi Capitals but has struggled to replicate his last year's heroics. In 14 games for Delhi Capitals, Rabada has picked just 13 wickets in IPL 2021.

Lara said Rabada played a big part in Delhi Capitals reaching the IPL 2020 finals and the side will want him to come back in form going into the last few games of the tournament. "Yes (his form is a concern for Delhi), he is an exceptional talent. He played a very big part in them getting to the finals, he got a lot of wickets in the middle and back end overs with slower balls and that is not been happening for him off late," said Lara on Star Sports' Live Feed of Select Dugout.

"So, yeah, when you got Anrich Nortje doing the business upfront, you want a world-class bowler who can do what he did in the previous tournaments, which he hasn't. "And this has cost him a little bit of anxiousness. I suppose Delhi Capitals will love to see Rabada back in form," he added.

Delhi Capitals suffered a four-wicket loss in a close encounter against CSK on Sunday. Half-centuries from Prithvi Shaw and skipper Rishabh Pant helped the Delhi Capitals post a total of 172/5 in their 20 overs before CSK chased down the total in 19.4 overs. The side will take on the KKR in Qualifier 2 on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

