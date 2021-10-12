Left Menu

Rabada's form is a concern for Delhi, feels Brian Lara

Updated: 12-10-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 14:15 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Legendary West Indian batsman Brian Lara reckons Delhi Capitals' South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada could be an anxious man right now given his poor form in the IPL.

Rabada, who was the tournament's highest wicket-taker last edition, has struggled to replicate the terrific form in the second leg of the ongoing season.

''Yes (his form is a concern for Delhi), he is an exceptional talent,'' Lara said on Star Sports' 'Select Dugout.' ''He played a very big part in them getting to the finals, he got a lot of wickets in the middle and back end overs with slower balls and that is not been happening for him of late,'' he added.

A key bowler for the Delhi franchise alongside compatriot Anrich Nortje, Rabada has gone wicketless in the last four games.

''So, yeah, when you got Anrich Nortje doing the business up front, you want a world-class bowler who can do what he did in the previous tournaments, which he hasn't.

''And this has caused him a little bit of anxiousness. I suppose Delhi Capital will love to see Rabada back in form,'' Lara said.

The Capitals had reached their maiden finals last season, losing the summit clash to Mumbai Indians.

They will take on former champions Kolkata Knight Riders for a place in this season's final against Chennai Super Kings in the second qualifier in Sharjah on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

