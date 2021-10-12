Left Menu

2022 T20 WC: Hong Kong progress after cancellation of Asia B Qualifier

The ICC men's T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier which is two steps away from Australia 2022 has been cancelled and Hong Kong will progress to the next stage of the pathway.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 12-10-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 14:44 IST
2022 T20 WC: Hong Kong progress after cancellation of Asia B Qualifier
Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The ICC men's T20 World Cup Asia B Qualifier which is two steps away from Australia 2022 has been cancelled and Hong Kong will progress to the next stage of the pathway. "Due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions and the extensive quarantine periods for teams returning home after international travel the event has been cancelled," ICC said in a statement.

Bhutan, China, Malaysia, Myanmar, Hong Kong and Thailand were all due to participate between November 9 and 15, 2021, in Malaysia. ICC said Hong Kong will progress as the highest-ranked team in the ICC men's T20I Team Rankings as of April 30, 2020.

Hong Kong will join Nepal, the Philippines, Singapore, UAE, Zimbabwe, six regional qualifiers and the bottom four teams from the men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the A and B Qualifiers due to take place in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021