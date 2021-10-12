Left Menu

Avesh Khan set to join Team India as net bowler

Delhi Capitals speedster Avesh Khan has been asked by the BCCI to stay back in the UAE after the IPL to join Indias T20 World Cup squad as a net bowler.The 24-year-old is the second fast bowler, after Kashmiri pace sensation Umran Malik, who has been asked to join the team and if BCCI sources are to be believed, the lanky fast bowler could well make it to the standby list by the time World Cup starts on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 16:41 IST
Avesh Khan set to join Team India as net bowler
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Capitals speedster Avesh Khan has been asked by the BCCI to stay back in the UAE after the IPL to join India's T20 World Cup squad as a net bowler.

The 24-year-old is the second fast bowler, after Kashmiri pace sensation Umran Malik, who has been asked to join the team and if BCCI sources are to be believed, the lanky fast bowler could well make it to the standby list by the time World Cup starts on Sunday. India will open their campaign on October 24 against Pakistan.

''The national selectors have decided to also include Avesh in the mix. As of now, he will be a net bowler but if the team management feels, he can be upgraded,'' a BCCI source close to the selection committee told PTI on Tuesday.

Avesh bowls at an express pace and in this edition of the IPL, he has picked 23 wickets for the Capitals with DC still alive in the competition.

He is second in the list of wicket-takers with Harshal Patel leading the pack with 32 scalps.

''Avesh bowls at an average speed of 142 to 145 clicks, earns disconcerting bounce from the flattest of decks and has been on support staff's radar for some time,'' the source said.

Avesh was in England with the Test squad as a standby but a freak finger fracture during India's match against Combined Counties cut short his tour.

Many believe that Avesh had a good chance of playing had he got into the squad and all five Tests were held in England.

Hardik to stay back as batter, Venkatesh Iyer to join as cover: ====================================== All-rounder Hardik Pandya will be staying with the Indian team but is expected to play purely as a batter in the T20 World Cup as his back is still not in a condition to take the stress of fast medium bowling.

It is learnt that KKR's rising opener-cum-seam bowler Venkatesh Iyer will be asked to stay in the bubble as cover.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021