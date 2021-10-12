Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool's Jota released from Portugal squad due to injury

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of Portugal's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg and released from the national team, the country's soccer federation (FPF) said on Tuesday. Jota, 24, did not feature in Portugal's 3-0 friendly win over Qatar at the weekend. Portugal are second in Group A with 13 points, one behind leaders Serbia but with a game in hand.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been ruled out of Portugal's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg and released from the national team, the country's soccer federation (FPF) said on Tuesday. Jota, 24, did not feature in Portugal's 3-0 friendly win over Qatar at the weekend.

Portugal are second in Group A with 13 points, one behind leaders Serbia but with a game in hand. They host third-placed Luxembourg later on Tuesday. Jota has been in impressive form for Liverpool this season, starting each of their last six games and scoring three goals.

Liverpool will return to Premier League action on Saturday at Watford.

