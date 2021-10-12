Left Menu

Yakshagana artiste Ganapathi Bhat no more

He had initially learnt the intricacies of Bhagavathike from his grandfather and then under the tutelage of Mambadi Narayana Bhagavatha.He began Bhagavathike in Tenkutittu Yakshagana at the age of 16.He had served the Kundavu Mela, Surathkal, Mangaladevi, Edaneer and Sri Ramachandrapura melas.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-10-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 19:04 IST
Yakshagana artiste Ganapathi Bhat no more
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Yakshagana Bhagavatha artiste Padyana Ganapathi Bhat, who was popularly known as Gaana Gandharva, died at his residence at Kalmadka on Tuesday after a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 66 and is survived by wife and two sons.

Bhat had forayed into the Yakshagana field at a very young age. He had initially learnt the intricacies of Bhagavathike from his grandfather and then under the tutelage of Mambadi Narayana Bhagavatha.

He began Bhagavathike in Tenkutittu Yakshagana at the age of 16.

He had served the Kundavu Mela, Surathkal, Mangaladevi, Edaneer and Sri Ramachandrapura melas. He had served the Suratkal Sri Mahamayee Mela for nearly 26 years.

He was the recipient of several awards including the district Rajyotsava Award in 2007.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021