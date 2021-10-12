Yakshagana artiste Ganapathi Bhat no more

Veteran Yakshagana Bhagavatha artiste Padyana Ganapathi Bhat, who was popularly known as Gaana Gandharva, died at his residence at Kalmadka on Tuesday after a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 66 and is survived by wife and two sons.

Bhat had forayed into the Yakshagana field at a very young age. He had initially learnt the intricacies of Bhagavathike from his grandfather and then under the tutelage of Mambadi Narayana Bhagavatha.

He began Bhagavathike in Tenkutittu Yakshagana at the age of 16.

He had served the Kundavu Mela, Surathkal, Mangaladevi, Edaneer and Sri Ramachandrapura melas. He had served the Suratkal Sri Mahamayee Mela for nearly 26 years.

He was the recipient of several awards including the district Rajyotsava Award in 2007.

