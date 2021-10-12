Left Menu

Rugby-Premiership Rugby name Massie-Taylor as chief executive

Simon Massie-Taylor has been appointed Premiership Rugby's chief executive, the organisation said on Wednesday, replacing Darren Childs, who resigned from the position in April. He previously worked for the British Olympic Association and the local organising committee for the 2012 London Games. "I'm very proud to be joining Premiership Rugby at such an exciting time for the Gallagher Premiership," Massie-Taylor said.

Rugby-Premiership Rugby name Massie-Taylor as chief executive

Simon Massie-Taylor has been appointed Premiership Rugby's chief executive, the organisation said on Wednesday, replacing Darren Childs, who resigned from the position in April. Massie-Taylor spent five years at the Rugby Football Union (RFU) as the governing body's chief commercial and marketing officer. He previously worked for the British Olympic Association and the local organising committee for the 2012 London Games.

"I'm very proud to be joining Premiership Rugby at such an exciting time for the Gallagher Premiership," Massie-Taylor said. "As we emerge out of the COVID period, it's an important time for our sport. I am looking forward to investing behind our product, working together with the talented team at Premiership Rugby, our clubs, owners and investors."

Childs, who took up the position in 2019, steered the Premiership through the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring the completion of the 2019-20 season which was halted for five months.

