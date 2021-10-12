Left Menu

Dhoni Cricket Academy launched in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-10-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 19:40 IST
Dhoni Cricket Academy launched in Bengaluru
  • Country:
  • India

Sports companies GamePlay and Aarka Sports on Tuesday announced the launch of the M S Dhoni Cricket Academy (MSDCA) in Bengaluru.

The academy, which has been set up in Kada Agrahara in Bidarahalli will commence operations from November 7 and registrations are currently open, officials of the companies said at a press conference.

Deepak S Bhatnagar, owner of GamePlay, said, ''With the launch of the M S Dhoni Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, children who aspire to make it big in cricket will have the best of the infrastructure and world-class coaching facilities to pursue their dreams.'' With this alliance, children in the region will get an opportunity to learn modern coaching methodology from MSDCA and their accredited BCCI coaches, Bhatnagar said.

Mihir Diwakar of Aarka Sports said the MSDCA was formed with the sole objective to provide platform to aspiring cricketers in the country through a structured programme that equips our players with the skills they need to succeed in cricket and in life.

''Our unique and ground breaking coaching programme is built around the core values of integrity, teamwork, enjoyment, professionalism and adaptability,'' Diwakar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021