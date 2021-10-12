Left Menu

T20 WC: India to square off against England, Australia in warm-up fixtures

A total of 16 warm-up matches will be played between participant teams of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - a precursor to a tournament.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 12-10-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 20:08 IST
Team India (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

A total of 16 warm-up matches will be played between participant teams of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - a precursor to a tournament. It is pertinent to note that all of the matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take place behind closed doors - no spectators will be allowed attendance.

India will square off against England on October 18 in Dubai and against Australia on October 20 in Dubai. Apart from facing India, England will also square off against New Zealand in the warm-ups. While Australia will also take on New Zealand in the other warm-up fixture.

Pakistan will square off against West Indies and South Africa in their warm-up matches. Those keen on closely studying players will be delighted to know eight of the 16 warm-up matches will be broadcast on Star, with highlights for these matches available on ICC's digital platforms.

The first set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 12, featuring all eight teams in Round 1 of the tournament. Each team will play two warm-up matches, with these fixtures being played over the course of the next two days, starting with the clash between Papua New Guinea and Ireland in Abu Dhabi. The second set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 18, and conclude on October 20, with the eight confirmed Super12 teams set to play two warm-up matches each. (ANI)

