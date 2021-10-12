Left Menu

Delhi FC qualify for next round in I-League Qualifiers

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-10-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 20:13 IST
Delhi FC continued their winning run as they made a fine comeback to beat Kerala United FC 2-1 to seal the next round spot in the I-League Qualifiers here on Tuesday.

Delhi FC fell behind to a sublime strike from Hrishi Dhath (23rd minute) of Kerala United but captain Anwar Ali (47th) and substitute Himanshu Jangra (60th) scored to collect the full points.

The Delhi-based team leads Group B table with nine points from all wins in three matches.

In another Group B match, Kenkre FC settled for a 0-0 draw against Corbett FC.

