Delhi FC qualify for next round in I-League Qualifiers
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-10-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 20:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi FC continued their winning run as they made a fine comeback to beat Kerala United FC 2-1 to seal the next round spot in the I-League Qualifiers here on Tuesday.
Delhi FC fell behind to a sublime strike from Hrishi Dhath (23rd minute) of Kerala United but captain Anwar Ali (47th) and substitute Himanshu Jangra (60th) scored to collect the full points.
The Delhi-based team leads Group B table with nine points from all wins in three matches.
In another Group B match, Kenkre FC settled for a 0-0 draw against Corbett FC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank starts its operations in Kerala
MoS Murleedharan slams Kerala CM for supporting 'Hurtal culture'
Two additional judges of Kerala HC sworn in as permanent judges
Unhappy over Cong functioning, former Kerala unit chief resigns from AICC
Congress veteran Sudheeran seeks high command's intervention in party's Kerala unit