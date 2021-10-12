Left Menu

Indian GM Iniyan wins chess tourney in Spain

Iniyan, who was seeded fifth, remained unbeaten in the nine-round tournament.

Indian Grandmaster P Iniyan clinched the title in the La Nucia Open chess tournament with an unbeaten run here on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Iniyan, with an Elo rating of 2529, finished equal on seven points with GMs Andrey Sumets (Ukraine) and Rodrigo Vasquez Schroeder (Chile) but the Indian won the event on the basis of a better tie-break score.

Iniyan, who was seeded fifth, remained unbeaten in the nine-round tournament. He won six games and drew two, apart from getting a bye in the eighth round.

He finished the tournament with a win over IM Jony Wilson Leon Valdes of Cuba in the ninth and final round to end with seven points.

''It feels great to win the title here,'' a delighted Iniyan said, adding the win over Evgeny Postny of Israel in the fifth round was his best match of the tournament.

