Soccer-European players to be released from clubs a week before 2022 World Cup - report

Players from the European leagues will only be released to their national team a week before the start of the 2022 World Cup, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday. The World Cup is usually held during the northern hemisphere summer, when most of the European leagues are in close season.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-10-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Players from the European leagues will only be released to their national team a week before the start of the 2022 World Cup, French sports daily L'Equipe reported on Tuesday. L'Equipe is citing a letter sent by European governing body UEFA to the 55 national federations in Europe.

It says that the players will be freed from club duties on Nov. 14, 2022. The World Cup is usually held during the northern hemisphere summer, when most of the European leagues are in close season. However next year's edition in Qatar is being held from Nov. 21-Dec. 18 as the weather will be cooler in the host country.

UEFA declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

