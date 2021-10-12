Left Menu

Rugby-Men in tights: Law change allows players to wear leggings during games

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 23:05 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: pixabay

Skinned knees could soon be a thing of the past in rugby after the sport's governing body amended its laws to allow players at all levels to wear tights or leggings during games. Law 4 of the sport, which covers players' clothing, previously only permitted women to wear "cotton blend tights or leggings, with single inside seam under their shorts and socks", but has now been extended to all participants with immediate effect, World Rugby said on Tuesday.

The amendment has been implemented on "welfare and accessibility grounds" amid the increasing use of artificial surfaces. "With some players susceptible to abrasions on artificial surfaces, the decision gives players the option to wear tights or leggings as a preventative measure, maximising access to the game," World Rugby said.

"World Rugby will also work with unions and registered artificial turf providers to ensure that rigorous best-practice maintenance programmes are observed that minimise the risk of abrasions, particularly in relation to brushing and watering especially in hot conditions."

