Soccer-Hungary fans fight with police inside Wembley

Dozens of Hungary fans fought with baton-wielding police inside the ground at the start of their country's World Cup qualifying game against England at Wembley on Tuesday in scenes reminiscent of the worst days of football hooliganism.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 01:29 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 01:16 IST
Dozens of Hungary fans fought with baton-wielding police inside the ground at the start of their country's World Cup qualifying game against England at Wembley on Tuesday in scenes reminiscent of the worst days of football hooliganism. Around 600 Hungary fans were squeezed into a small corner of the stadium, many dressed in the black t-shirts of the ultras who follow the country.

They had booed as the England players took the knee before kickoff, as the Hungary players stayed on their feet and instead pointed to the respect badge on their shirts. As the match started, trouble erupted between the fans and a group of stewards. A line of police then arrived and some were raining baton blows on fans, many of whom climbed over a barrier and were punching and kicking the security personnel.

One fan fell to the ground with blood gushing from a head wound, while several police officers were also knocked down as the fans attacked them. The police then moved back out of sight down a tunnel and fans returned to their seats, with a group of helmeted riot police arriving in force.

The incident comes after there was extensive trouble at Wembley in the Euro 2020 final, when hundreds of fans charged barriers to gain entry. It also follows Hungary being fined and banned from having fans in their ground as punishment for racist abuse and missile-throwing in Budapest when the teams met in September.

