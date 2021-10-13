Soccer-Albania v Poland World Cup qualifier suspended after crowd trouble
Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 02:14 IST
The World Cup Group I qualifier between Albania and Poland was suspended after bottles were thrown on the pitch from the crowd in the second half.
The match was interrupted soon after forward Karol Swiderski scored from inside the box following an assist from Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich in the 77th minute.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Albania
- Leeds United
- Mateusz Klich
- Poland
Advertisement