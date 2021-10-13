Left Menu

Soccer-Ronaldo nets hat-trick as Portugal rout Luxembourg

A Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick helped Portugal stroll to a 5-0 win over Luxembourg in Group A of World Cup qualifying on Tuesday. The victory ensures Portugal remain a point behind leaders Serbia, who moved onto 17 points with a 3-1 home win over Azerbaijan, with a game in hand and superior goal difference. Portugal had the game all but won within the first 18 minutes.

Portugal had the game all but won within the first 18 minutes. Ronaldo struck twice from the penalty spot before his Manchester United team mate Bruno Fernandes made it three as he fired in following good work from Bernardo Silva.

Midfielder Joao Palhinha made it four with just over 20 minutes to go, before Ronaldo netted his 10th treble for his country three minutes from time with a header from close range. Next month Fernando Santos's Portugal side travel to Ireland before then hosting Serbia in what could be a winner-takes-all fixture to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

