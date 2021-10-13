Soccer-Crowd trouble mars Albania v Poland World Cup qualifier
Bottles were thrown at Poland forward Karol Swiderski after the resumption of their World Cup Group I qualifier against Albania, which was suspended due to crowd trouble.
The match, which ended 1-0 to Poland, was interrupted soon after Swiderski scored in the 77th minute as bottles started being thrown on the field. The game, which started at 1845 GMT, resumed at 2045 GMT.
An interview with the scorer after fulltime was cut short as Poland team manager Jakub Kwiatkowski encouraged him to leave as bottles were being thrown at him. "After the goal there were full bottles flying in, so it was a bit dangerous, but we came back and finished the game," Bayern Munich forward and Poland captain Robert Lewandowski told reporters.
