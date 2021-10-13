Left Menu

Tennis-Rogers avoids another teenage exit to advance at Indian Wells

"When she gets a good look at a ball it's very tough, her forehand was incredible today." After falling to 18-year-old U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu in the round of 16 at Flushing Meadows, Rogers was determined not to be shown the Indian Wells exit by another teenager Fernandez, who had her own magical run in New York getting to her first grand slam final.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 05:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 05:10 IST
Tennis-Rogers avoids another teenage exit to advance at Indian Wells

Shelby Rogers rallied to claim a steely 2-6 6-1 7-6 (4) victory over Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez on Tuesday to move into the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Never before past the second round in five previous visits to Indian Wells, Rogers, who turns 29 on Wednesday, gave herself an early birthday present reaching the last eight where she will take on Latvian 24th seed Jelena Ostapenko. "That was an incredible match," said Rogers. "She (Fernandez) has had such an incredible season and she's such a sweet girl, I've gotten to know her a little bit.

"It was really about who was dictating the points today, who could get control of the points first. "When she gets a good look at a ball it's very tough, her forehand was incredible today."

After falling to 18-year-old U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu in the round of 16 at Flushing Meadows, Rogers was determined not to be shown the Indian Wells exit by another teenager Fernandez, who had her own magical run in New York getting to her first grand slam final. After a win over ninth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the third round Fernandez hinted at another fairytale run in the Southern California desert but it proved a mirage.

The 19-year-old Canadian had been poised for a romp breaking Rogers to go up 4-1 and then again to close out the opening set. But Fernandez was unable to carry that momentum into the second as Rogers took charge breaking the 23rd seed three-times on way to a 5-0 lead and leveling the contest.

The third set began with the two players trading breaks but afterwards Fernandez and Rogers would not falter sending the contest to a tie-break won 7-4 by the American.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation
4
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021