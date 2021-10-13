Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Former Wake Forest coach's U.S. college scandal charges could be dropped in deal

A former women's volleyball coach at Wake Forest University accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud and bribery scheme has struck a deal with federal prosecutors that could result in the charges against him being dropped. Federal prosecutors in Boston in a deferred prosecution agreement unsealed on Tuesday agreed to dismiss the case against William Ferguson after two years if he pays a $50,000 fine and complies with other conditions.

Tennis-Rogers avoids another teenage exit to advance at Indian Wells

Shelby Rogers rallied to claim a steely 2-6 6-1 7-6 (4) victory over Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez on Tuesday to move into the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Never before past the second round in five previous visits to Indian Wells, Rogers, who turns 29 on Wednesday, gave herself an early birthday present reaching the last eight where she will take on Latvian 24th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Motor racing-Ricciardo gives a thumbs-up as F1 learns from Grosjean crash

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo has given a thumbs-up to new flame-resistant gloves, developed by Formula One's governing body after Romain Grosjean's fiery crash in Bahrain last year, following trials at the Turkish Grand Prix weekend. Grosjean made a miraculous escape from a fireball crash in November but suffered burns to the back of his hands as he clambered free of the wreckage.

Giants chase NLDS clincher at Dodger Stadium

The San Francisco Giants are looking right at home in Los Angeles and will have one more game in Southern California in their attempt to reach their first National League Championship Series since 2014. On a Monday night when the weather was more representative of the Bay Area, the Giants turned in a 1-0 victory in Game 3 of the NL Division Series. San Francisco will play at Dodger Stadium again Tuesday with a chance to wrap up the best-of-five series.

NFL-Gruden unlikely to coach in NFL again, say experts

Jon Gruden is unlikely to get another chance to coach an NFL team following the disclosure that he sent sexist, racist and homophobic emails, sports marketing experts said. Gruden resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday after the New York Times reported he used misogynistic and anti-gay language in numerous emails during a seven-year period dating back to 2010.

NBA-Jordan backs league's COVID-19 vaccination stance

Chicago Bulls great Michael Jordan said he is a "firm believer in science" and that he backed the National Basketball Association's (NBA) stance on COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of the new season starting on Oct. 19. The NBA has said unvaccinated players must comply with a long list of restrictions to play in games and take part in team activities such as practice.

NBA-Nets say Irving cannot play or practice until eligible as vaccine row escalates

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving will not be allowed to play or practice with the team until he is "eligible to be a full participant", the NBA franchise said on Tuesday amid the continuing fallout over the guard's COVID-19 vaccination status.

Irving, who refused to reveal his vaccination status, was forced to sit out the Nets' first pre-season home game last week against the Milwaukee Bucks as he was listed as "ineligible" by the team.

Ice hockey-Ice hockey federation seeks reform after racist incident, president says

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) will assess the need for harsher sanctions in response to a racist incident in Ukraine and plans to pressure leagues around the world to amend their rule books to define sanctions for racist behaviour, the new IIHF president said. Luc Tardif took office as head of the IIHF a day before the hockey world was rattled by footage of Andriy Deniskin, a forward at HC Kremenchuk in the Ukrainian Hockey League (UHL), taunting HC Donbass defenceman Jalen Smereck, who is Black, by pretending to peel and eat a banana.

Soccer-Hungary fans fight with police inside Wembley

Dozens of Hungary fans fought with baton-wielding police inside Wembley Stadium at the start of their country's World Cup qualifying game against England on Tuesday in scenes reminiscent of the worst days of football hooliganism. Around 600 Hungary fans were squeezed into a small corner of the stadium, many dressed in the black t-shirts of the ultras who follow the country.

Soccer-We have a Super Bowl every year, why not a biennial World Cup - Infantino

A biennial World Cup will not dilute the "magic" of the tournament as its frequency would have no bearing on its quality and prestige, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday. Soccer's world governing body FIFA is conducting a feasibility study into the practicalities of staging a World Cup every two years, a move that has been met with fierce criticism from various confederations, clubs, players and fan groups.

