Left Menu

WC 2022 Qualifiers: England held by Hungary, Sweden leapfrog Spain to go top of Group B

England dropped points for only the second time in their World Cup qualifying campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

ANI | London | Updated: 13-10-2021 09:07 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 09:07 IST
WC 2022 Qualifiers: England held by Hungary, Sweden leapfrog Spain to go top of Group B
England men's football team (Photo: Twitter/Harry Kane). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England dropped points for only the second time in their World Cup qualifying campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary at the Wembley Stadium on Tuesday. Roland Sallai's 24th-minute penalty gave Hungary the lead and the first goal in five competitive meetings with England, only for the Three Lions to reply 13 minutes later when John Stones equalised from an exquisite Phil Foden cross.

England remain three points clear of Poland at the Group I summit despite their 21-match winning run in home qualifiers ending; Marco Rossi's men are six points and two positions shy of second place. Alexander Isak made the difference as Sweden moved two points clear of Spain at the top of Group B. Sweden defeated Greece 2-0. Greece hit the post and crossbar before Isak won a penalty, which Emil Forsberg steered in. Isak then burst through a confused Greek defence to clip in the second, before Pantelis Hatzidiakos was sent off late on.

In Group F, Lyndon Dykes netted in his fourth consecutive World Cup qualifying fixture as Scotland squeezed past Israel, while Todor Nedelev's second-half double helped Bulgaria recover against Northern Ireland, to keep the Lions in Group C contention. Elsewhere, Andorra recorded their biggest ever win in their 3-0 victory away to San Marino in Group I. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global
4
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021