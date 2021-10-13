Albania-Poland game halted after players hit by bottles
The World Cup qualifier between Albania and Poland was temporarily halted when Polish players walked off the field after Albanian fans threw water bottles at them while celebrating a goal.
Poland took a 1-0 lead in the 77th minute through Karol Swiderski in the Group I game in the Albanian capital Tirana on Tuesday, but the visiting players were then hit by water bottles during the celebrations.
A Polish official on the bench called on the players to immediately leave the field. A stadium announcement said the game would resume but that Albania could have to forfeit if more objects were thrown.
