Left Menu

Albania-Poland game halted after players hit by bottles

PTI | Tirana | Updated: 13-10-2021 10:23 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 10:21 IST
Albania-Poland game halted after players hit by bottles
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Albania

The World Cup qualifier between Albania and Poland was temporarily halted when Polish players walked off the field after Albanian fans threw water bottles at them while celebrating a goal.

Poland took a 1-0 lead in the 77th minute through Karol Swiderski in the Group I game in the Albanian capital Tirana on Tuesday, but the visiting players were then hit by water bottles during the celebrations.

A Polish official on the bench called on the players to immediately leave the field. A stadium announcement said the game would resume but that Albania could have to forfeit if more objects were thrown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global
4
Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

Russia says Gazprom has begun using gas stockpiles to stabilise market

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021