Sports News Roundup: Former Wake Forest coach's U.S. college scandal charges could be dropped in deal; Tennis-Rogers avoids another teenage exit to advance at Indian Wells and more

Former Wake Forest coach's U.S. college scandal charges could be dropped in deal

A former women's volleyball coach at Wake Forest University accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud and bribery scheme has struck a deal with federal prosecutors that could result in the charges against him being dropped. Federal prosecutors in Boston in a deferred prosecution agreement unsealed on Tuesday agreed to dismiss the case against William Ferguson after two years if he pays a $50,000 fine and complies with other conditions.

Tennis-Rogers avoids another teenage exit to advance at Indian Wells

Shelby Rogers rallied to claim a steely 2-6 6-1 7-6 (4) victory over Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez on Tuesday to move into the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Never before past the second round in five previous visits to Indian Wells, Rogers, who turns 29 on Wednesday, gave herself an early birthday present reaching the last eight where she will take on Latvian 24th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Giants chase NLDS clincher at Dodger Stadium

The San Francisco Giants are looking right at home in Los Angeles and will have one more game in Southern California in their attempt to reach their first National League Championship Series since 2014. On a Monday night when the weather was more representative of the Bay Area, the Giants turned in a 1-0 victory in Game 3 of the NL Division Series. San Francisco will play at Dodger Stadium again Tuesday with a chance to wrap up the best-of-five series.

NFL-Gruden unlikely to coach in NFL again, say experts

Jon Gruden is unlikely to get another chance to coach an NFL team following the disclosure that he sent sexist, racist and homophobic emails, sports marketing experts said. Gruden resigned as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday after the New York Times reported he used misogynistic and anti-gay language in numerous emails during a seven-year period dating back to 2010.

Athletics-Cain sues Salazar, Nike, citing abuse - reports

Middle-distance runner Mary Cain has sued Alberto Salazar and Nike for $20 million, alleging years of abuse by the coach while training at the company's now-shuttered athletics program, according to The Oregonian and other media. Cain joined Salazar in 2013 at the Nike Oregon Project as a teenage prodigy but told the New York Times in 2019 she was pushed to achieve an unhealthy weight in an abusive environment that derailed her career and led her to have suicidal thoughts.

Tennis-Zverev sees off Murray to reach Indian Wells fourth round

Alexander Zverev notched his first career win against Andy Murray on Tuesday with a 6-4 7-6(4) victory that moved him into the fourth round at Indian Wells. Former world number one Murray, who got the better of the German in their two previous meetings, jumped out to a 3-0 lead and seemed to unnerve the 24-year-old by standing well inside the court when returning his second serves.

NBA-Nets say Irving cannot play or practice until eligible as vaccine row escalates

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving will not be allowed to play or practice with the team until he is "eligible to be a full participant", the NBA franchise said on Tuesday amid the continuing fallout over the guard's COVID-19 vaccination status.

Irving, who refused to reveal his vaccination status, was forced to sit out the Nets' first pre-season home game last week against the Milwaukee Bucks as he was listed as "ineligible" by the team.

Olympics-IOC's Coates rules out pressuring China over human rights

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will not pressure 2022 Winter Olympics hosts China over its human rights record because it is not in the governing body's remit to dictate to sovereign countries, IOC Vice-President John Coates said on Wednesday. Rights groups and U.S. lawmakers have called on the IOC to postpone next year's Beijing Games and relocate the event unless China ends what the United States deems ongoing genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups.

Soccer-We have a Super Bowl every year, why not a biennial World Cup - Infantino

A biennial World Cup will not dilute the "magic" of the tournament as its frequency would have no bearing on its quality and prestige, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday. Soccer's world governing body FIFA is conducting a feasibility study into the practicalities of staging a World Cup every two years, a move that has been met with fierce criticism from various confederations, clubs, players and fan groups.

Tennis-Murray supports restrictions on unvaccinated players at Australian Open

Andy Murray expects unvaccinated players to compete at the Australian Open but says he would support moves by local authorities to impose stricter conditions on them at Melbourne Park than those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Victoria sports minister Martin Pakula said on Tuesday that players planning to compete at the first Grand Slam of the year should get vaccinated to give themselves the best chance of competing in Melbourne.

