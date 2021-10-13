Tennis-Tsitsipas seals comeback win over Fognini at Indian Wells
World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas recovered from a shaky start to defeat Italy's Fabio Fognini 2-6 6-3 6-4 on Tuesday and reach the last-16 at Indian Wells for the first time. Fognini got off to a strong start by breaking Tsitsipas in the first game and breezed through the opening set thanks to his brilliant return of serves.
But French Open runner-up Tsitsipas clawed his way back into the contest on the back of a strong first serve to win the second set and force a decider. The Greek second seed then completed the comeback victory to seal his place in the next round against Alex De Minaur, who defeated Cristian Garin in their third-round match.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
