Left Menu

Sweden wins to move above Spain in World Cup qualifying

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 13-10-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 11:42 IST
Sweden wins to move above Spain in World Cup qualifying
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden climbed above Spain to the top of their World Cup qualifying group with a 2-0 win over Greece.

Alexander Isak was fouled for the 59th-minute penalty converted by Emil Forsberg before scoring himself 10 minutes later, latching onto a long clearance by goalkeeper Robin Olsen and rounding Greece keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos to shoot into the net.

Sweden moved two points clear of Spain in Group B with two games remaining for each team next month. One of those is a meeting between the countries in Spain.

Only one country gains an automatic qualifying spot in the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Third-place Greece's chances of finishing in second place and earning a play-off place were damaged by its second-half display at the Friends Arena in Stockholm that ended with Pantelis Chatzidiakos getting sent off for collecting two yellow cards.

The Greeks were better in the first half, hitting the post through Giorgos Masouras and the crossbar through fellow forward Vangelis Pavlidis.

Greece is four points behind Spain.

Georgia beat Kosovo 2-1 in the other game in the group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
2
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland
3
WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised people

WHO advisory group recommends COVID-19 booster shot for immunocompromised pe...

 Global
4
Soccer-Albania v Poland World Cup qualifier suspended after crowd trouble

Soccer-Albania v Poland World Cup qualifier suspended after crowd trouble

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021