Left Menu

FIFA assessing punishments for Hungary, Albania crowd unrest

Polands players walked off but returned to the field and held on to win 1-0.FIFA is currently analysing reports of last nights FIFA World Cup qualifier matches in order to determine the most appropriate action, the governing body said in a statement on Wednesday.FIFA strongly condemns the incidents at England v Hungary and Albania v Poland and would like to state that its position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of violence as well as any form of discrimination or abuse.

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 13-10-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 15:28 IST
FIFA assessing punishments for Hungary, Albania crowd unrest
FIFA logo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

FIFA is analyzing the crowd unrest and assessing punishments after condemning disorder involving Hungary and Albania fans in separate World Cup qualifiers.

At Wembley Stadium in London, Hungary supporters fought with police in the stands just after kickoff on Tuesday as officers sought to arrest a spectator on suspicion of racially abusing a steward. Hungary drew 1-1 with England.

Another Group I game in Tirana was suspended for around 20 minutes. Karol Swiderski had just scored for Poland in the 77th minute when he was struck by a bottle thrown from the Albania fans. Poland's players walked off but returned to the field and held on to win 1-0.

''FIFA is currently analyzing reports of last night's FIFA World Cup qualifier matches to determine the most appropriate action,'' the governing body said in a statement on Wednesday.

''FIFA strongly condemns the incidents at England v Hungary and Albania v Poland and would like to state that its position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of violence as well as any form of discrimination or abuse. FIFA has a very clear zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behavior in football.'' Disorder by Hungary fans — including racism — during the home match against England in Budapest last month led to Hungary having to play Saturday's game against Albania in an empty stadium.

FIFA put Hungary on probation with the threat of another game being played without fans if there was further disorder at games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021