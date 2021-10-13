India's Golden Boy, Neeraj Chopra, Shines on the Cover of FACE Magazine

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Sports is something that has always brought the people of a nation together, even for a vastly diverse country like India. That heady cocktail of adrenaline and patriotism leaves a high that can be matched by no other. One such, recent history-defining moment for India was when Haryana Boy, Neeraj Chopra brought home the Gold at the Olympics 2021. Every single Indian's heart swelled with pride. Neeraj reveled in the glory but says still has miles to go, ''My biggest motivation will always remain my sport, I have my eyes set on an important 2022 season with World Championships and Asian and Commonwealth Games so I have to be ready to do my best because this time, there will be a lot more hopes and expectations on me.'' said Neeraj Chopra in an interview with FACE Magazine. Chopra sizzles, on the cover, in his "cleaned up" avatar conceptualized and designed by none other than veteran designer Rohit Bal.

Bal decided to give Neeraj a polished, dapper look in a classic combination of royal blue suit and a white shirt, with an ornate brooch to add that dash of glamour. Neeraj made this look "his own" by styling it with signature messy hair. The cover is shot by India's renowned fashion photographer TarunKhiwal, whose signature style is a unique combination of, pride in Indian culture and heritage with technical and artistic sophistication of modern photography. "They say winners write history, TarunKhiwal's lens beautifully captured the grit, determination, perseverance and hard work that makes Neeraj the winner that he has proved to be!" says Neha Sachar Mittal, Senior Columnist with FACE Magazine. Neeraj has catapulted to superstar status for obvious reasons and has been on a promotional whirlwind since back. ''The constant engagements are tiring and extremely hectic, but at the same time, I know it comes from a place of love and support and it is these blessings that helped me get India a Gold Medal in the first place, so I try to make time to do as many of these as possible. Having said that, I think it is important to realize that I am an athlete first, and need to get back to training as soon as possible," said Neeraj while chatting with FACE Magazine. Believe it or not, Chopra started athletics as nothing more than a mere means to stay fit, but with the right guidance and will the sky is the limit.

"This issue of FACE is a special dedication to him and many more such Indians, who might not have necessarily thrown a javelin into the sky, but their aims and shots have gone equally far into the horizon," says Sukhmani Sadana, Editor of the Magazine. At the tender age of 23, He Came, He saw, He conquered!! For more information, please visit www.face magazine.in. Image: Cover of FACE Magazine - October 2021

