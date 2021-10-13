Left Menu

Tennis-Britain's Murray says he will not play Davis Cup

Britain are due to play France and the Czech Republic in Innsbruck in the group stages of the Davis Cup on Nov. 27-28, with the competition set to end on Dec. 5. The Australian Open is due to be held at Melbourne Park in January and 34-year-old Murray said he wants to recover and also spend time with his family before playing at the first Grand Slam of the year.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 16:15 IST
Tennis-Britain's Murray says he will not play Davis Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Andy Murray plans to skip the Davis Cup because he is uncertain he "deserves to play" for Britain and the former world number one also said he needs some time off before competing at the Australian Open. Britain are due to play France and the Czech Republic in Innsbruck in the group stages of the Davis Cup on Nov. 27-28, with the competition set to end on Dec. 5.

The Australian Open is due to be held at Melbourne Park in January and 34-year-old Murray said he wants to recover and also spend time with his family before playing at the first Grand Slam of the year. "I've given a lot to the Davis Cup and sometimes to my detriment physically" Murray told the BBC after Tuesday's third-round Indian Wells defeat https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/zverev-sees-off-murray-reach-indian-wells-fourth-round-2021-10-13 by Alexander Zverev.

"I also don't feel right now I would be playing, either. Obviously that would be up to (Britain captain) Leon (Smith), but I'm not sure I deserve to play in that team. "Right now, I'm not planning on playing Davis Cup and with the late finish to it, and early departure to Australia, with my schedule between now and the end of the year, I am going to have to rest and take a break and give my body a chance to breathe."

Melbourne has been locked down for months as authorities battle to control an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant while rolling out vaccinations. Tennis Australia has not yet disclosed any arrangements for players for the Grand Slam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

NFL-Gruden emails mocked women referees, drafting of gay player: NYT

Global
4
Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Nokia claims new private 5G network capacity record; reaches 100Gbps+

Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021