AIFF names 28 India probables for U-23 AFC Qualifiers

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday announced 28 probables, including Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem and Aniket Jadhav, for the national team's qualifying campaign for next year's AFC U-23 Asian Cup.

India has been drawn alongside Oman, Kyrgyz Republic, and hosts UAE in Group E of the Qualifiers, with the matches set to be played between October 25 to 31 at the Fujairah Stadium in Fujairah, UAE.

The AFC U-23 Asian Cup is scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan.

The Blue Colts are set to assemble in Bengaluru on October 17, before leaving for the UAE on October 20 for their matches.

Goalkeeper Dheeraj and forward Aniket were part of the Indian team in the U-17 World Cup at home in 2017.

The 28-member list of probables is as follows: Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Prateek Kumar Singh, Mohammad Nawaz.

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Bikash Yumnam, Alex Saji, Hormipam Ruivah, Halen Nongtdu, Asish Rai, Sumit Rathi, Akash Mishra, Sahil Panwar.

Midfielders: SK Sahil, Suresh Singh, Amarjit Singh, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Deepak Tangri, Rahul KP, Komal Thatal, Nikhil Raj, Bryce Miranda, Princeton Rebello.

Forwards: Vikram Partap Singh, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Aniket Jadhav.

Fixtures: October 25: Oman vs India October 28: India vs UAE October 31: India vs the Kyrgyz Republic.

