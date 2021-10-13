Sweden U21 player says he was racially abused by opponent
A player on Swedens under-21 national soccer team has claimed he was racially abused by an opponent in a European Championship qualifying match against Italy.Anthony Elanga, a striker who plays at Manchester United, said he was subjected to a racist comment in Tuesdays match in Monza, the Swedish soccer association said Wednesday.We have told our version of what happened and have submitted an oral report to both the referees and the match delegates, said Claes Eriksson, the coach of Swedens under-21 team.
