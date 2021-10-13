DC post 135 for 5 against KKR in IPL Qualifier 2

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders dished out another superlative bowling display but Delhi Capitals managed to put a competitive 135 for 5 in the second IPL qualifier here on Wednesday.

Opting to field, KKR bowlers produced exceptional line and length on a slow Sharjah track as DC batters just couldn't get any momentum for most part of their innings.

However, KKR conceded 36 runs in the last three overs to allow DC score a fighting total.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan struggled his way to a 39-ball 36 but couldn't break the shackles. Prithvi Shaw (18) looked good in his brief stay, while comeback man Marcus Stoinis (18) got the start but couldn't capitalise.

In the 18th over, Shimron Hetmyer (17) unleashed two sixes off Lockie Ferguson after getting a second lease of life, while Shreyas Iyer (30 not out) hit a four and a last-ball six in the 20th over to take DC to a competitive score.

Brief Score: Delhi Capitals: 135 for 5 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 36, Shreyas Iyer 30 not out; Varun Chakravarty 2/26).

