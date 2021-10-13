Sports News Roundup: Nets say Irving cannot play or practice until eligible as vaccine row escalates; Wales' Brooks diagnosed with cancer and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Man Utd winger Elanga racially abused while playing for Sweden U-21s

Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga was the subject of alleged racist abuse by the opposition while playing for the Sweden Under-21 side against Italy this week, the Swedish Football Association (SvFF) said on Wednesday. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in a European qualifier in Monza on Tuesday, with Elanga, who was taken off in the 72nd minute, being involved in an incident with opposing players after the final whistle.

Former Wake Forest coach's U.S. college scandal charges could be dropped in deal

A former women's volleyball coach at Wake Forest University accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions fraud and bribery scheme has struck a deal with federal prosecutors that could result in the charges against him being dropped. Federal prosecutors in Boston in a deferred prosecution agreement unsealed on Tuesday agreed to dismiss the case against William Ferguson after two years if he pays a $50,000 fine and complies with other conditions.

Ex-Ohio State DB De'van Bogard dies in fire

Former Ohio State defensive back De'van Bogard died Tuesday in a fire at his apartment in Elyria, Ohio. He was 27. Bogard played football at Glenville High School in Cleveland before joining the Buckeyes in 2012 as part of Urban Meyer's first recruiting class at Ohio State. He most recently was a high school assistant coach in Elyria.

Tennis-Zverev sees off Murray to reach Indian Wells fourth round

Alexander Zverev notched his first career win against Andy Murray on Tuesday with a 6-4 7-6(4) victory that moved him into the fourth round at Indian Wells. Former world number one Murray, who got the better of the German in their two previous meetings, jumped out to a 3-0 lead and seemed to unnerve the 24-year-old by standing well inside the court when returning his second serves.

NBA-Nets say Irving cannot play or practice until eligible as vaccine row escalates

Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving will not be allowed to play or practice with the team until he is "eligible to be a full participant", the NBA franchise said on Tuesday amid the continuing fallout over the guard's COVID-19 vaccination status.

Irving, who refused to reveal his vaccination status, was forced to sit out the Nets' first pre-season home game last week against the Milwaukee Bucks as he was listed as "ineligible" by the team.

Athletics-World Championship bronze medallist Tirop found stabbed to death

Long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, Kenya's two-times World Championship bronze medallist, was found stabbed to death at her home, Athletics Kenya said on Wednesday. The 25-year-old represented Kenya in the 5,000m event at the Tokyo Olympics and finished fourth in the finals after clocking 14:39.62.

Soccer-Wales' Brooks diagnosed with cancer

Wales and Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has been diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma, a type of cancer, and is set to begin treatment next week, the 24-year-old said in a statement on Wednesday. Brooks, who has made 21 appearances for Wales, withdrew from their squad last week and thanked their medical team for helping diagnose the illness.

Soccer-Bayern's Hernandez gets six months' jail for defying restraining order

A Madrid court has sentenced Bayern Munich and France defender Lucas Hernandez to six months in prison for disobeying a restraining order following a 2017 conviction of domestic violence against his wife. A court document released on Wednesday said Hernandez, 25, had been denied an appeal by a criminal court in Madrid against a previous suspended prison sentence for defying the restraining order.

Tennis-Britain's Murray says he will not play Davis Cup

Andy Murray plans to skip the Davis Cup because he is uncertain he "deserves to play" for Britain and the former world number one also said he needs some time off before competing at the Australian Open. Britain are due to play France and the Czech Republic in Innsbruck in the group stages of the Davis Cup on Nov. 27-28, with the competition set to end on Dec. 5.

Motor racing-Williams F1 team sets 2030 climate positive target

The Williams Formula One team have pledged to be climate positive by 2030 and be the "pace-setter for sustainability in global motorsport" as part of a new strategy revealed on Wednesday. The British-based former champions said they had also become the first F1 team to sign the U.N. Sports for Climate Action Framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)