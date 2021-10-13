Left Menu

Soccer-FIFA investigating 'abhorrent' violence at Wembley

"Once again, FIFA strongly condemns the incidents at both matches and would like to state that its position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of violence as well as any form of discrimination or abuse. "FIFA has a very clear zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviour in football." Police came under attack from Hungary fans at Wembley after they moved into the "away section" and had to retreat. The Metropolitan Police said they had taken action after a steward was racially abused.

Reuters | Updated: 13-10-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 13-10-2021 23:10 IST
Soccer-FIFA investigating 'abhorrent' violence at Wembley
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings looking into the clashes at Wembley Stadium between police and Hungarian supporters at Tuesday's game against England, saying it has "zero tolerance against such abhorrent behaviour". World soccer's governing body added on Wednesday that it has also started investigating incidents during the game between Albania and Poland in Tirana, where bottles were thrown on the pitch after Poland scored.

"Following an analysis of the match reports, FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to yesterday's England v Hungary and Albania v Poland FIFA World Cup qualifier matches," FIFA said in a statement. "Once again, FIFA strongly condemns the incidents at both matches and would like to state that its position remains firm and resolute in rejecting any form of violence as well as any form of discrimination or abuse.

"FIFA has a very clear zero-tolerance stance against such abhorrent behaviour in football." Police came under attack from Hungary fans at Wembley after they moved into the "away section" and had to retreat.

The Metropolitan Police said they had taken action after a steward was racially abused. "Shortly after the start of tonight's match at Wembley, officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence following comments made towards a steward," the police said on Twitter.

"As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators. Order was quickly restored and there have been no further incidents at this stage."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021