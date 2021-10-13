IPL 2021: Always kept on believing, but can't change anything after match, says Pant

After suffering a loss in Qualifier 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant lauded his bowlers for fighting it out till the very end. Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill played knocks of 55 and 46 respectively to follow up Varun Chakravarthy's two-wicket haul as KKR defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

"Can't change anything after the match. Always we kept on believing and stayed in the game for as long as possible. The bowlers pulled it back. They bowled really well through the middle overs. We were stuck, and unable to rotate the strike. Hopefully, we can come back next year for a stronger season," Pant told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended. Earlier, Varun Chakravarthy returned with figures of 2-26 as KKR restricted Delhi Capitals to 135/5.

"We played really good cricket throughout the season. We stuck together, and cared for each other. Hopefully, we will improve next year and come back strongly," said Pant. As a result of this win, KKR will now lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2021 final on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

